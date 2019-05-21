Sheffield United: England plans on hold but Dean Henderson will still enjoy a Three Lions audition this summer
Despite appearing on Gareth Southgate's radar as he considers drafting another raft of young talent into the senior England squad, Dean Henderson is unlikely to realise his hopes of earning a call-up until September at the earliest after it emerged winning next month's UEFA under-21 Championships is one of the Football Association's top priorities this summer.
Henderson, who helped Sheffield United reach the Premier League last term, has been told he is conention for a full international cap following an impressive season at Bramall Lane.
But the 22-year-old, who hopes his loan from Manchester United will be renewed next season, will not be granted an opportunity to impress Southgate during the build-up to the Nations League finals in Portugal after the former Middlesbrough manager told Aidy Boothroyd he can take his strongest possible squad to the prestigious U21 tournament, which begins on June 16.
Southgate selected a provisional 27 man party for England's forthcoming semi-final against Holland last week but will resist the temptation to draft-in the likes of Henderson and Phil Foden if his plans are affected by injuries.Instead, Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland plan to travel to Italy and San Marino to watch Henderson and his team mates try and plot a course through the group stages, which have seen them drawn against Croatia, France and Romania.
United's John Egan, Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick have been called-up by the Republic of Ireland for a training camp in Portugal ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar. Scott Hogan, who like Henderson spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane, also features in the 23 strong group.