Sheffield United: Dean Henderson tells Manchester United he wants to rejoin The Blades
Dean Henderson has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he wants to return to Bramall Lane on loan during face to face talks with the Manchester United manager.
Henderson, who helped Sheffield United gain promotion to the Premier League last term, met the Norwegian at Carrington earlier this week after reporting back for duty with his parent club.
Reports in the North-West claim the goalkeeper reiterated his desire to spend next season in South Yorkshire, when United will embark upon their first top-flight campaign since 2007.
Sources close to Henderson, who will represent England under-21's at this summer's European Championships, insist the 22-year-old believes Solskjaer is minded to grant his request despite the uncertainty surrounding David de Gea's future at Old Trafford.
Henderson made no secret of his desire to rejoin United, admitting "I've told the gaffer (Chris Wilder) listen, don't let me leave", after they secured second place in the Championship four weeks ago.
But this is the first time he has informed Solskjaer of his wishes face to face, which Wilder hopes will accelerate the speed of United's talks with the Norwegian's transfer negotiation team.
Wilder, the United manager, has already discussed the situation with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward other senior officials at Manchester United.
Although Wilder concedes there is little chance of persuading them to sell Henderson, particularly given Paris St Germain's interest in de Gea, United are confident Henderson will be able to depart again on loan with Bramall Lane his preferred destination.
Henderson has been working at Manchester United’s Carrington training complex since returning from Las Vegas, where he celebrated United’s achievement with the rest of Wilder’s squad.