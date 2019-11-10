Sheffield United: Dean Henderson out of Manchester United clash

Dean Henderson: James Wilson/Sportimage

Although Henderson could take part if Chris Wilder's side are paired with Manchester United in the FA Cup, competition guidelines stipulate the 22-year-old is unable to take part in either November 24th's match in South Yorkshire or March's return at Old Trafford.

Moore, a veteran of United's 2017 League One title winning squad, has made only four outings since Henderson's arrival at the beginning of last season with all of those coming in knockout tournaments.

Chris Wilder, the United manager, praised Henderson's contribution to his team's draw with Tottenham Hotspur which included an excellent save to deny Lucas Moura during the closing stages.

"I thought we were brilliant, even though Dean had to make one really good stop at the end," Wilder said. "That made sure we got the result I thought we deserved and, if we're being greedy, we could have come away with more a well."

Despite failing to make a top-flight appearance since turning professional in 2009, Moore remains one of the most experienced members of United's playing staff having previously represented Brentford and Cardiff City.