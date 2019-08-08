Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals his excitement at leading Blades out in Premier League
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has revealed his excitement at the prospect of leading his Blades out in the Premier League this weekend.
But the boyhood United fan insists he is fully focused on the game, away at AFC Bournemouth, and is fully focused on getting a result against Eddie Howe’s men.
Wilder led United into the Premier League after the Blades finished second in the Championship, ahead of local rivals Leeds United.
The Blades were last in the top-flight in 2007, when they were relegated on the final day by Wigan.
"I've always said I'm proud whenever I lead Sheffield United out,” Wilder said.
“I'm focused on the game, I'm excited and of course I'm proud to represent and lead the club back out in the Premier League.
"It's been a long way back and obviously there's going to be a lot of emotion around the fixture but we're professionals and we have to concentrate on trying to get a result at a very difficult place against a team and manager I have a lot of admiration for."
Wilder also revealed he is hoping to add a loan midfielder to his ranks before today’s 5pm deadline.
“If we do, then I’ll be delighted with what we’ve done so far in terms of what I was given,” he said.
“I’m delighted with the structure, the age and the ambition and desire of the players we've brought in… the younger ones and even the older one chucked in there as well [Phil Jagielka].”