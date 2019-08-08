Sheffield United: Blades targeting loan midfielder before 5pm transfer deadline
Sheffield United are hopeful of adding another loan midfielder to their Premier League squad before tonight’s 5pm deadline.
The Blades have already signed eight players as they prepare for the top-flight, ahead of Saturday’s season opener at AFC Bournemouth.
And boss Chris Wilder revealed this morning that he is “still trying to add a central midfield player to the group.
“If we do, then I’ll be delighted with what we’ve done so far in terms of what I was given.
“I’m delighted with the structure, the age and the ambition and desire of the players we've brought in… the younger ones and even the older one chucked in there as well [Phil Jagielka].
“Like every manager up and down the country, we’re close but things can change pretty quickly.
“We’re just banging away, seeing if we can do something before 5pm.”
United have brought in Jagielka, Callum Robinson, Luke Freeman, Oli McBurnie, Dean Henderson, Ben Osborn, Ravel Morrison and Lys Mousset so far this window.
“It’s amazing how it comes down to the last couple of days,” Wilder said.
“I shake my head at times but we’re part of the process as well.
“We’ve managed to do most of our work pretty early, which I’m delighted about. Hopefully, come 5pm, the squad will be complete and we’ll be ready to rock and roll.”