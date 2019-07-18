Sheffield United: Chris Wilder 'confident' of confirming imminent Bramall Lane return for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is 'confident' of confirming a Bramall Lane return for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
Henderson proved a real hit with Blades fans last season on loan at Bramall Lane, as United secured second place in the Championship and a place in the Premier League.
His future has become something of a saga over the summer, which took a fresh twist when his Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær told him to report to pre-season duty in China.
But Wilder, speaking on Alan Biggs’ Sheffield Live! show tonight, revealed: “I’m very confident that a deal for Dean will be done in the next three or four days.
“The boy had an outstanding season for us last season and wants to come back.
“I’ve always respected Manchester United’s position but they’re keen for him to come back, Dean wants to come back and play regular football – which is refreshing for a young player, who wants to prove himself – and I want it to happen as well.”