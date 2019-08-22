Sheffield United: Boss Chris Wilder has his say on social media after Manchester United's Paul Pogba is racially abused on Twitter following penalty miss against Wolves
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has had his say on the pitfalls of social media after Manchester United's Paul Pogba was racially abused on Twitter, following his penalty miss against Wolves.
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and Reading's Yakou Meite have also been targetted in a similar way after failing to score spot-kicks in the past week.
Representatives of Twitter are planning to meet with Old Trafford officials to discuss the abuse aimed at Pogba, and a number of accounts have been permanently closed.
And Wilder, speaking ahead of United's clash with Leicester City on Saturday, said: "I'm not on social media and I stay a million miles away from it. I don't think I need to promote the Chris Wilder brand, I just get on with it.
"I read newspapers and watch TV and never really got to grips with social media. It gives a lot of benefits worldwide... I understand that part of it.
"The flip side is the ability to abuse people, from behind a desk or a phone. It's obviously not acceptable."
Phil Neville, head coach of England Women, called for the "football community" to stay away from social media for six months to force action, while Old Trafford defender Harry Maguire was among those calling for stricter verification of Twitter and Instagram accounts.
"I don't think there'll ever be a boycott," Wilder added.
"The players will always use it. They're comfortable in using it.
"The issue is with the people who regulate it. There may be a day without it or whatever but it's here to stay in the modern era, no matter what walk of life.
"It's just become a way of life. There's always going to be good stories, but the flip side is that there's always going to be an unsavoury part, which nobody likes, enjoys or should accept."