Sheffield United: Blades target Kalvin Phillips 'staying at Leeds United' and will open talks over new deal at Elland Road, says agent
Kalvin Phillips, the Sheffield United target, is staying at Leeds United and will open talks over a new deal at Elland Road, according to his agent.
As The Star revealed earlier this week, United have been monitoring Kalvin Phillips' situation at Elland Road since the beginning of the summer, as they attempt to put the finishing touches to their squad ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener against AFC Bournemouth.
United's scouts added Phillips to a list of potential targets after they pipped Marcelo Bielsa's side to automatic promotion last term. Aston Villa, who eventually joined United and Norwich City in the top-flight, have also been linked with Phillips.
But Kevin Sharp, the player’s agent, has today confirmed that Phillips wants to stay at Elland Road and will shortly enter talks to extend his contract.
In a statement issued to The Athletic, Sharp said Phillips is "staying... and sitting down imminently after today with the owner and (Victor) Orta to discuss a new deal."
Earlier today, Blades boss Chris Wilder revealed he hopes to sign a midfielder on loan ahead of 5pm’s transfer deadline.
“If we do, then I’ll be delighted with what we’ve done so far in terms of what I was given,” he said.
“Like every manager up and down the country, we’re close but things can change pretty quickly.”