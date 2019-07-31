Sheffield United: Bizarre 'super computer' simulation makes brutal prediction for the Blades' 2019/20 campaign
A new ‘super computer’ predicition has brought together data from a number of sources, offering a detailed analysis of how it things the 2019/20 Premier League campaign will transpire.
BT Sport's 'The Script' has predicted that – surprise, surprise – Manchester City will romp to the league title again, with Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea trailing in their wake. Newcastle United and Norwich City are in 18th and 19th place respectively, while Sheffield United will finish rock bottom on 32 points.
Mohamed Salah picks up the golden boot with 29 goals, with Harry Kane (24) and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (23) not far off after also enjoying prolific spells in front of goal.
The simulation gives a written, detailed account for each side, and predicts that the Blades will open with a 4-1 thrashing away to Bournemouth, and continue with four games without a win. A 6-0 hammering off Liverpool also features, while a 'revenge' 1-0 win over West Ham offers at least some joy for United supporters.
Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick came out as joint top scorers, with the pair both bagging seven goals each, while the former also contributed ten assists.
Time will only tell whether this latest 'super computer' prediction will be a Nostradamus nightmare for United...