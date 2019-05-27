Sheffield United: Billy Sharp reflects on “fantastic, remarkable and memorable season” as Blades’ promotion to Premier League is brought to book

The coffee table-style tome, called ‘Our Time’ which will be released next month, features a number of previously-unseen photographs and interviews with 11 Blades players, plus the thoughts of manager Chris Wilder and a foreword from managerial legend Dave ‘Harry’ Bassett.

“Just two years after winning the League One title, the Blades are now preparing for life in the top-flight and 'Our Time' is a lasting memory of a season that surely no Unitedite of a generation will ever forget,” a club spokesperson said.

And skipper Sharp, who scored 24 league goals as his boyhood club beat Leeds in the race for second place and a spot in the Premier League, said: “I’m just delighted we got over the line and achieved something incredible.

“To get two promotions in three years… I never have thought that was possible in my wildest dreams. One would be enough but to get two, and get this club back into the Premier League, is just unbelievable.

“Every one of the lads has bought into what the gaffer has tried to do since he came in. We fell a little bit short in our first season in the Championship because we didn’t have as much quality, and I felt we’d learned from the experience of that to make us stronger.

“We came through tough times when the pressure was on us and had a little battle for promotion with Leeds. Even Norwich got away from us at one stage and we clawed them back.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (right), Billy Sharp (centre) and goalkeeper Dean Henderson (left) celebrate promotion: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.

“The gaffer wanted to win the title really bad, to complete his set of winning all the leagues, and the boys wanted it as well. It wasn’t to be in the end, though, but that shouldn’t detract from a fantastic, remarkable and memorable season.”

‘Our Time’ is available to pre-order now via United’s online store.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who United hope will return to Bramall Lane next season after an impressive debut campaign between the posts, adds in the book: "The gaffer brought me in because he wanted someone who could make key saves, come up with big moments at important times, and I think I did that.

“Everyone knows I'm a confident boy, I thought we were going to be promoted all year anyway so it wasn't a massive surprise to me when it was finally confirmed."

The cover of United's special promotion book