Dean Henderson insists England under 21s are still best team, despite crashing out of European Championships
Dean Henderson says England are still the best team in the Under 21 European Championships, even after being dumped out of the competition following defeat to Romania.
Last season’s Sheffield United promotion-winner let Florinel Coman's 89th-minute shot slip through his hands to allow Romania to make it 3-2 before the midfielder's fine 20-yard half-volley sealed victory.
This came after George Puscas' 76th-minute penalty and another from Ianis Hagi had Romania two goals up before Demarai Gray and Tammy Abraham briefly dragged England level.
Henderson, who excelled during the defeat to France in the Young Lions’ opening game, insisted England are still a better side and they had let themselves down in the tournament.
He said: "Are we better than Romania? Yes. Are we better than France? Yes I think we are at this age group, 100 per cent.
"Looking at the squad and players, I still believe we are the best team in the tournament.
"It is a shame because we said in the team huddle that for some of us it will be the last opportunity to play in a major tournament for England.
"With the group of players we have really under-achieved. We wanted to come here and win this tournament.
"Whoever goes on to win the tournament realistically we know we can beat as well. It is a shame. We have let ourselves down. We have let the country down."