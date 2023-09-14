Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kyle Walker’s hopes of ending his storied football career at his boyhood club look set to be delayed for another three years at least after the England defender signed a new deal at Manchester City. The 33-year-old has made no secret of his desire to play for the Blades again before hanging up his boots but remains a key man for both club and country.

There was even talk of Walker returning to the Blades earlier this summer but his most likely destination emerged as German champions Bayern Munich, if City allowed him to leave. Instead they opened contract talks, with a two-year extension taking him to the summer of 202 at the Etihad.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker had entered the final year of his existing deal when the Bundesliga champions came along with an attractive package but the England man, who has won 15 trophies at City since moving from Spurs, said: “I’m thrilled to sign a new deal. My future is with Manchester City and that is the best thing for me. “I’ve enjoyed every single moment of the past six years at this fantastic club.

“The treble-winning season is one I will never forget and we’re ready to go again and try to win more trophies. We’ve got to demand that. We’ve set the bar and each year it’s how do you get better? How do we get better? We seem to be doing that each year. We’ve probably gone to the top of the top where there is only down because are we going to go and win a treble again? Who knows? You know, we could do.

“The odds say that we’re not going to, but we need to make sure that we’re there competing in the later stages in all competitions and fighting for the silverware. But I think one thing that we’ve done really well here is we take one game at a time. We don’t plan for the future. We plan for the present and the present starts on Saturday against West Ham. I am delighted to continue at a club that competes for trophies every year and I can’t wait to see what the next few years bring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of football Txiki Begiristain hailed a player he classed as the “best right-back in the world,” adding: “He is an outstanding footballer and his speed, strength and experience make him such an important member of our squad.