Former Blades youngster has scored four more goals than his parent club out on loan

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield United striker Jake Young admits he is playing with a point to prove after a stunning start to the season already. The forward has scored nine times already this campaign for loan side Swindon Town - four more than his parent club, Bradford City.

Young left the Blades in 2020 when his contract expired and signed for Bradford from Forest Green. Still only 22, he spent the back end of last season on loan at Barrow before joining Swindon and scoring nine times in six League Two games so far, including four in a 6-0 win over Crawley.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly that form saw him named the player of the month for August, with three assists thrown in for good measure. And when he hit the net for the first time, less than two minutes into his league debut against Crewe, the overriding feeling was “relief”.

“And a bit of a reassurance to myself that I still have it and I’m still a good player,” Young told Sky Sports. “What has followed has just shown how that little bit of confidence has brought out the player I know I’ve got in me and I’ve just been waiting to show.

“It feels good, but it’s not time to get complacent; I’ve had a good month, but there’s another nine of them this season, so nine more like that would be alright!”

Young signed for United after a successful trial period, which reportedly saw him catch the eye of then-first team boss Chris Wilder, with former club Guiseley reporting that United beat competition from other Championship clubs, and some in the Premier League, to the signature of the Huddersfield-born striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m definitely here to prove a point, of course I am,” Young added. “I’ve got to be confident and believe that I can play in any team in this league - and it didn’t work out at Bradford, so of course there’s a point to prove.

“It’s not at the forefront of my mind when I’m stepping onto the pitch; I’m here to help Swindon - it’s not about me proving people wrong.