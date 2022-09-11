Right-back Jayden Bogle has not played since February’s goalless draw at Huddersfield Town, after going under the knife to correct a knee issue that was affecting his performances.

Bogle is not expected to be available ahead of the international break, but the operation has been a success and the 22-year-old was filmed returning to training earlier this week in a rare injury boost for Paul Heckingbottom and his staff.

“Jayden is doing well,” Heckingbottom said before his side’s clash against Rotherham United, which was later postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Everyone is really pleased with how he’s going and coming along.

“All of the tests he’s done on his knee, the ones he’s supposed to be doing at this stage, he’s passed them with flying colours.

“In terms of his knee, it’s the first time that he says he’s been pain free since all of this happened ages ago. So that’s really good to hear.”

Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United celebrates scoring: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Billy Sharp, Bogle’s skipper and the influential striker, has also returned to training after his own injury, an ankle issue he suffered earlier in the season in an away draw at Middlesbrough.

"It’s a case of seeing how they get along, and how they feel as we step them up,” Heckingbottom said of the pair.