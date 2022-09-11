News you can trust since 1887
Key Sheffield United defender filmed returning to training after long injury absence after promising update

After what has seemed like week after week of injury blows and frustration since the season started, Sheffield United at last received some welcome fitness news recently when one of their key defenders returned to training after a long injury lay-off.

By Danny Hall
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 10:00 am

Right-back Jayden Bogle has not played since February’s goalless draw at Huddersfield Town, after going under the knife to correct a knee issue that was affecting his performances.

Bogle is not expected to be available ahead of the international break, but the operation has been a success and the 22-year-old was filmed returning to training earlier this week in a rare injury boost for Paul Heckingbottom and his staff.

Statement suggests when United will return to action following Queen’s passing

“Jayden is doing well,” Heckingbottom said before his side’s clash against Rotherham United, which was later postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Everyone is really pleased with how he’s going and coming along.

“All of the tests he’s done on his knee, the ones he’s supposed to be doing at this stage, he’s passed them with flying colours.

“In terms of his knee, it’s the first time that he says he’s been pain free since all of this happened ages ago. So that’s really good to hear.”

Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United celebrates scoring: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United star Anel's commendable stance on controversial Russia friendly

Billy Sharp, Bogle’s skipper and the influential striker, has also returned to training after his own injury, an ankle issue he suffered earlier in the season in an away draw at Middlesbrough.

"It’s a case of seeing how they get along, and how they feel as we step them up,” Heckingbottom said of the pair.

“We obviously want them back as quickly as possible but we don’t want any setbacks and so we won’t be taking any risks with these lads. It will happen when it happens.”

