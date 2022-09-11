Boss sends promising message to Sheffield United fans after strong start in promotion bid
Paul Heckingbottom has reassured Sheffield United’s supporters that every member of his first-team squad will give them “everything” this season in the pursuit of promotion to the Premier League.
United’s quest to go one better than last season’s promotion push, which came to a cruel end with defeat in the semi-finals of the play-offs on penalties, has got off to a promising start, with the Blades top of the Championship table.
Their bid to consolidate their position was halted this weekend when their derby clash against Rotherham United was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the week.
The United boss enjoyed a memorable moment celebrating with his side’s supporters after their away win at Hull City last time out. And Heckingbottom, speaking ahead of that decision which has been widely criticised by football fans and Blades alike, said: “Away wins are always special, they are.
“Our away support and following is always strong; they go there for one reason, to back their team, and ours have been fantastic from day one.
“I think we’re generating that at Bramall Lane, too. We can still be better, we all can, but they [the fans] won’t get a better group of staff or players who want to be here and fighting for their place and represent the fans in the way they do.
“Every fan can have that piece of mind that the players want to be here and give everything for them.”
United are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday evening when they travel to Swansea City.