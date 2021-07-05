John Lundstram reveals why he signed for Rangers after Sheffield United release

The midfielder left Bramall Lane on a free after failing to agree a new contract following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League last season, and was confirmed as a Rangers player earlier today.

Ross Wilson, Rangers’ sporting director, told the club’s official website that there was “a lot of competition” for Lundstram’s signature, with boss Steven Gerrard adding that Lundstram has “undoubted quality to enhance our midfield with his technical ability and physicality”.

And the 27-year-old boyhood Liverpool fan says Gerrard’s prescence in the Ibrox dugout was a key factor behind the move.

"I spoke with the manager and he sold the club to me,” Lundstram said. “I was just taken aback by his ambition, vision and drive.

"I know Glasgow is like Liverpool - a proper football city with proper football fans. I know the people are very similar and I am buzzing to be a part of the atmosphere I am moving into.

"The chance to work with Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister, as well as Michael Beale, was a huge draw. The manager is from the same area as me, and I want to learn from those coaches and become a better version of myself and continue to develop under them.

John Lundstram has signed for Rangers (Pic: Rangers FC)

"As an outsider looking in, the scenes last season were unbelievable when the club won the league, and when I saw that, I knew I wanted to be a part of it and be a part of a club which wins more trophies for Rangers.

"There is something special still being built here and there is more to come. The pull of being in the Champions League was also massive for me and I want to help the team reach the group stage and make the most of that opportunity."