Aaron Ramsdale of Sheffield United has been linked with a summer transfer to Arsenal (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The pros and cons of Sheffield United selling Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal - A big fee, West Brom 'decoy' ... but what about a replacement?

Arsenal’s pursuit of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale looks like it could be one of the big transfer sagas of the summer, with the Gunners set to test the Blades’ resolve to keep hold of one of their star men with an official bid whenever England’s European Championship campaign comes to an end.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 5th July 2021, 11:51 am

The goalkeeper was voted United’s player of the year last season despite relegation from the Premier League, and his performances earned him a late call-up into Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad when Dean Henderson, another former Blades goalkeeper, was forced to pull out through injury.

Ramsdale has been banned from talking about his future while on England duty by Southgate, and is understood to be happy at Bramall Lane. But that hasn’t put Arsenal off, even if they have so far baulked at United’s £40m valuation of a goalkeeper they re-signed from AFC Bournemouth last summer.

Blades prepare to get tough with Arsenal over Ramsdale

As The Star revealed this morning, United have again warned Arsenal they will not be bullied into submission after the Gunners turned their attention to West Brom’s Sam Johnstone as Mikel Arteta searches for a goalkeeper capable of challenging Bernd Leno for the No.1 spot at the Emirates.

Despite acknowledging that interest is genuine, United also believe it is a ploy to pressurise them into accepting a lower fee for Ramsdale as they reorganise their finances after being relegated.

So, should United stick or twist? We had a look at the (few) pros and (many) cons to United selling another of their brightest young players…

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

1. PRO

The main pro to any potential deal would be the fee United should be able to command. United value Ramsdale at £40m and you would hope that any deal would be close to that figure, easing the pressure on United to offload any of their other assets after relegation

Photo: David Klein

Buy photo

2. CON

Ramsdale is one of the best young goalkeepers in England and has three years left on the contract he signed when he returned to United last summer. He was United’s player of the year last season and will be arguably the Championship’s best goalkeeper

Photo: Andrew Yates

Buy photo

3. PRO (sort of)

Although there’s no suggestion Ramsdale is unhappy at United, the longer the saga drags on the more chance there may be of it overshadowing United’s preparations, and possibly the season itself

Photo: Andrew Yates

Buy photo

4. CON

United have long been guilty of selling their family silver at the first chance – Ramsdale himself has been flogged before – and baulking at Arsenal this summer would be seen as a continuation of that for the club

Photo: Simon Bellis

Buy photo
Aaron RamsdaleArsenalWest Brom
Next Page
Page 1 of 3