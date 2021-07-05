The pros and cons of Sheffield United selling Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal - A big fee, West Brom 'decoy' ... but what about a replacement?
Arsenal’s pursuit of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale looks like it could be one of the big transfer sagas of the summer, with the Gunners set to test the Blades’ resolve to keep hold of one of their star men with an official bid whenever England’s European Championship campaign comes to an end.
The goalkeeper was voted United’s player of the year last season despite relegation from the Premier League, and his performances earned him a late call-up into Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad when Dean Henderson, another former Blades goalkeeper, was forced to pull out through injury.
Ramsdale has been banned from talking about his future while on England duty by Southgate, and is understood to be happy at Bramall Lane. But that hasn’t put Arsenal off, even if they have so far baulked at United’s £40m valuation of a goalkeeper they re-signed from AFC Bournemouth last summer.
As The Star revealed this morning, United have again warned Arsenal they will not be bullied into submission after the Gunners turned their attention to West Brom’s Sam Johnstone as Mikel Arteta searches for a goalkeeper capable of challenging Bernd Leno for the No.1 spot at the Emirates.
Despite acknowledging that interest is genuine, United also believe it is a ploy to pressurise them into accepting a lower fee for Ramsdale as they reorganise their finances after being relegated.
So, should United stick or twist? We had a look at the (few) pros and (many) cons to United selling another of their brightest young players…