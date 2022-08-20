John Lundstram: Former Sheffield United man shown contentious red card in Rangers' dramatic draw with Hibs

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers looked on course to maintain a perfect start to their league campaign as they led 2-1 through goals from James Tavernier and former Blades target Tom Lawrence, who was set to join United this summer before Rangers made their move.

But red cards for both Lundstram and substitute Alfredo Morelos left Rangers up against it in the closing 15 minutes and Hibs' pressure eventually paid off at the death as they secured a 2-2 draw, with Josh Campbell levelling at the death.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson felt Lundstram's red was "probably a yellow, a tactical foul", while Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst called the decision “harsh”.

"I think John was harsh to get the red card," he told Sky Sports.

"I think it was a foul but I think he didn't have any intention to hit him hard so I was surprised he gave the red card. We have to look into it in this one.

Willie Collum shows a red card to John Lundstram. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

"Second red card, I haven't seen it back. We have to clearly see what happened there. After the two decisions we were with nine men so for us, especially when we had the ball, it was very difficult for us to keep the ball.