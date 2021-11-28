Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp scored the goals to seal victory for the Blades in Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in permanent charge, and Unitedites were understandably delighted.

Here’s how a selection of them reacted on social media…

@tyronej1984: Great result. A confident and assured performance. The lift we all needed after this week.

@ArtyBianco: Great performance… and okay… gotta consider the opposition… but all of a sudden we don’t look like we need 5 or 6 players… and regarding MGW that’s one of the best individual performances I’ve seen for a long time

@Helen_Claire71: A little chilly this afternoon at Bramall Lane but came home with our hearts warmed

@Footiespr5687: Billy Sharp is now just 2 away from 100 league goals for Sheffield United

Sheffield United's new management team Stuart McCall, Jack Lester and Paul Heckingbottom before the victory against Bristol City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

@FletchRadio: Going on 3 hours to get from Sheffield to Wakefield. That’s a new one! - couldn’t have started snowing that heavily at a worse time could it! hope everyone got home ok! Thank god we won!

@oldsufctweets: Well that was epic. Big win for Heckys Blades. Spent as long snow bound in the Gleadless Valley. Never been so happy to get to Town End. Onwards and upwards. Pity those Bristol City fans and their journey home.

@RyanWil10373489: All those saying hecky isn't good enough does that please you!

@NetherNow: Thoroughly deserved. Looked like the team we know is good enough to get up that table.

@GSimmonsB: MUCH MUCH Better. We now have people - Hecky, Stuart and Jack - in charge who understand the culture and DNA of the football club and that was evident in the performance - hardworking, front foot, aggressive pressing football

@scottypee21: Hecky's at the wheel man

@AlisonRoyle: Thank you Blades for ensuring we have a happy house today and some regained belief.

@PaulBroughton19: Chalk and cheese. Flowing football. With a smile on our lads faces.

@KieranBatham: Amazing what the players can do when told to play in a certain way, said this other week it was the managers tactics these players aren’t done just yet