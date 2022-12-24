It’s Christmas, and those of us of a certain vintage will remember the days when Inspector Clouseau was every bit of a staple as the queen or king’s speech on the day itself.

Hopefully Sheffield United will be back in the Premier League sooner rather than later: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Expertly played by the late Peter Sellars, the eccentric old goat was a bit of a buffoon. Every investigation he took charge of - and I use that phrase loosely - quickly descended into chaos. Okay, so he always got his man. But by accident. Never intellect.

Still, even the bane of the French Surete could follow the trail of clues which have been laid at Bramall Lane and fathom, after it emerged Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has accepted an offer for his shareholding from an as yet unnamed individual or maybe individuals, that the club is approaching a financial crossroads. Otherwise, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side sitting second in the Championship ahead of Coventry City’s visit on Boxing Day, there’s no a cat in hell’s chance the Saudi Arabian national would consider selling up now. Maybe in the summer, when he could probably double his money if United reach the Premier League again. But not, thanks to the expertise of the coaching staff combined with the calibre and commitment of a special bunch of players, halfway through a season which has a damn good chance of ending in promotion.

If I’m right - and I wouldn’t be writing this if I thought I wasn’t - then it means the financial well is running dry. But then we already knew that, given the delays to the opening of a new training surface at the Randox Health Academy, the fact the undersoil heating clearly wasn’t switched on for a recent women’s first team game and also lack of transfer activity since United were relegated from the top-flight. Oh, not to mention the fact so many members of Heckingbottom’s squad are out of contract this summer and yet not one, at the time of writing, has signed a new deal. Nearly two years older and with a lot more miles now on the clock, let’s make no mistake about it - the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief, coupled with his assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester, have performed wonders to ensure United remain competitive.

Some folk have painted the potential departure of Prince Abdullah as a terrible prospect. They’ve love-bombed his associates and portrayed them as lovely, cuddly individuals with the hearts of saints and dyed in the wool Blades. But unless you’re trying to curry favour, because I’ve discovered that some of his inner circle don’t like to do many for journalists who are deemed overly critical, then you’ve got to consider the circumstances and conclude that the idea of regime change is nothing of the sort. Why? Because if they don’t have deep enough pockets to compete in this money obsessed sport, then providing whoever comes is of the right character and commitment, it could well be a good thing. No one who has failed to campaign for the game to become more equitable can dare to complain that there is such a strong correlation between footballing success and pounds, shillings and pence.

Unless there is a change to how it is governed, United need more money to fulfil their potential. And that’s what everyone, with absolutely no disrespect whatsoever to the characters involved in this latest takeover saga, should be bothered about. United. Not kow-towing to the people in the boardroom. Because they’re not as important, when it comes to its history, its present and its future, as the supporters.

I’ve met Prince Abdullah on several occasions. Plenty of his associates too, including those from the United World organisation which controls his portfolio of sporting interests. They’ve always, with one notable exception, been polite and courteous. Even though, and I know this for a fact, we don’t see eye to eye on much regarding governance. But that’s fine. It’s all about opinions. And whether you agree or not, I’ll always give mine in this column. Because my loyalty is to you. The reader. I’d rather be on the right side of history than bury stuff or sugarcoat it in order to try and get into the hierarchy’s good books. That’s isn’t to say, however, that people still can’t get along or enjoy common ground.

Personally, I think Prince Abdullah and his cohorts have done some things well, others bang average and made several errors. Pretty much what you’d expect in fact, given that none of us are infallible. I’d love to see United being a little bit more open about the challenges they face. But, even though I don’t agree, I get why they aren’t.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield

The fact is though, and it pains me to say this because I hate the fact it’s become all about the dosh, United needed someone with access to greater financial resources if they are to action some of the plans which are necessary for them to progress. Either that or an injection of investment. And I suspect, to his credit, Prince Abdullah gets that as well. Sooner rather than later, the talent pool at Heckingbottom’s disposal is going to need refreshing. And, whether we like it or not, that’s going to cost.

If Prince Abdullah stays, that’s fine. If he is bought out then, as long as whoever comes in has United’s best interests at heart, that’s fine too.

I hope everyone connected with United, including those who run them and also UW, has a wonderful festive period. Genuinely. Because I don’t wish anyone ill will.

But most of all, I hope United prosper. Because this fan base, which has stayed loyal throughout all of its highs and lows, deserves the best of the best.

Owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on a visit to Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

