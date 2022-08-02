The 19-year-old midfielder, who has been capped once by England at under-21 level, is poised to become the second player from the reigning Premier League champions to join United this summer following Tommy Doyle’s temporary transfer last month.

McAtee, who had also been tracked by Rangers, Nottingham Forest and Leeds, could be officially unveiled later this week after reportedly travelling to South Yorkshire for a medical.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watford, England, 1st August 2022. Watford and Sheffield Utd players clash during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

But after stating his desire to recruit a new wing-back to provide cover for George Baldock in Jayden Bogle’s absence, Heckingbottom replied “So I’ve just been told” when asked if McAtee is about to be unveiled.

“I’ve been focused on the game, I was getting ready for this,” he said. “Some of the players we’re looking at we know well. But I’ve been totally getting ready for Watford."

“He (McAtee) is a good player. He handles the ball fantastic, that’s why he’s at City.”

United lost their opening match of the new campaign when Joao Pedro scored the only goal at Vicarage Road. Despite being troubled by the pace and trickery of Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr, United created three good chances of their own with Iliman Ndiaye, Sander Berge and Daniel Jebbison going close before the break.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture date: Monday August 1, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Watford. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

“It’s all about fine margins,” said Heckingbottom, who only discovered Anel Ahmedhodzic, previously of Malmo, was suspended for the fixture on Thursday. “Their front three are probably the most dangerous in the division at the moment.”