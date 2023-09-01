James McAtee has spoken of his “emotional connection” with Sheffield United after his second loan spell with the Blades was confirmed this afternoon. The Manchester City starlet helped United into the Premier League last season and has returned as their 10th summer signing.

McAtee admitted he had “mixed feelings” when returning with City for their Premier League clash at Bramall Lane last weekend and was telling teammates about the Greasy Chip Butty song before kick-off. “I’m excited to be back and I can’t wait to get back out onto the pitch,” McAtee admitted. It has been very last-minute, I’ve kept my head down, trained hard at City and waited to see what was happening.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the emotional connection with the club and the opportunity to play in the Premier League were the big factors in me coming back. I got a warm welcome last week when I came back with City – thanks to all the fans for that – and it was a great game. I had mixed emotions, it was a special atmosphere, I was telling my mates about the Greasy Chip Butty song.”

McAtee overcame a tough start to life at United last season to score nine times in 43 appearances, winning the club’s young player of the year award - and the affections of staff, teammates and fans alike, with striker Oli McBurnie personally requesting to take part in McAtee’s signing announcement to the tune of Mark Morrison’s R&B hit Return of the Mack.

“Everyone knows the respect I have for Macca, both as a person and a footballer – and that goes for the staff and the squad who played with him last season,” said boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad