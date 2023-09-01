Talented young Sheffield United starlet Oliver Arblaster’s impressive career progression is continuing after a call-up to the England U20 squad for a training camp at St. George’s Park. The 19-year-old is on loan at Port Vale, with seven appearances for the League One side to date.

Sheffield-born Blade Arblaster is regarded as one of the most exciting youngsters in United’s academy set-up and was dispatched on loan to Vale Park in a bid to further accelerate his development. A former England U18 international, Arblaster will now have the chance to impress interim boss Joe Edwards, who will be in charge of the U20 set-up until the end of the year.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards’ side start the new Euro U20 Elite League with a trip to play Romania in Bucharest on 12 October before they will take on Portugal at home, with the venue and date for that game still to be confirmed. Arblaster’s Vale teammate Alfie Devine, on loan from Spurs, has also been included, alongside highly-rated Peterborough United defender and Leeds’ Darko Gyabi.

Arblaster will meet up with his teammates in Burton on Monday, until September 9. England squad in full: Goalkeepers: Owen Goodman (Colchester United, loan from Crystal Palace), Charlie Setford (Ajax), Tommy Simkin (Solihull Moors, loan from Stoke City), Joseph Whitworth (Crystal Palace)