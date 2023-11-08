Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Heckingbottom insisted there is still more to come from James McAtee before the Manchester City youngster rose to the challenge with an impressive cameo in Sheffield United's victory over Wolves at the weekend. McAtee replaced Rhian Brewster just before the break and was a threat to the Wolves defence on his 50th Blades appearance.

After a slow start to his second stint in United colours, McAtee has been impressive in his last two home games, against Manchester United and Wolves, and has given Heckingbottom a welcome selection dilemma for the Blades' long trip to Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend. A key man in United's promotion last season, Heckingbottom believes McAtee will only get better as he gets to grips with the Premier League and gets up to speed physically.

"Yes, there is more still to come, he's aware of that. We want to get him fitter and stronger," Heckingbottom said. "He had a poor pre-season, missing out on game time and training with a big tour around the world. He needed to find his feet but we need him to come and deliver.

"I thought he has shown glimpses. I really liked his performance against Man United and [against Wolves] he was much better with and without the ball. He was good and a big part of what we did. Everyone knows what I think of him, and he does as well. I want to set high standards for him and he needs to understand that."

McAtee returned to United on deadline day after a bit-part role in pre-season for City, who were keen to have a good look at him in their set-up after his exploits at Bramall Lane last season. His ability carrying the ball forward will be a big asset for the Blades in the Premier League, Heckingbottom hopes, with his decision to push through a return to Bramall Lane, and turn down the option of playing for former City No.2 Enzo Maresca in a Leicester side expected to storm the Championship, already offering a glimpse into his character.

