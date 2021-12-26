Rodwell, the former England international, joined United on a free transfer during United’s first season in the top-flight, adding cover and competition to midfield as the Blades chased an unlikely place in Europe.

They eventually fell away to finish ninth and Rodwell signed a one-year deal to remain at Bramall Lane for the 2020/21 season, which saw United relegated back to the Championship.

The former Everton and Sunderland man has since signed for Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia, under the management of former Blades loanee Carl Robinson.

And in an interview with The Athletic, Rodwell recalled his brief time at United after playing 23 games for Blackburn Rovers following his acrimonious split from Sunderland.

“I loved [Rovers boss] Tony Mowbray,” Rodwell said.

“A really good manager and good guy and it was a great bunch of lads. When my time there was done, I was thinking of going abroad. I was 28 and ready to really pursue it after 10 years in England. A couple of things in Italy nearly came off.

Jack Rodwell on a rare appearance for Sheffield United: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

“I was training with Parma and got an injury that set me back. It was coming off the back of a spell training with Roma. A deal didn’t happen but they liked me and recommended me to Parma, and then on the first day of training I injured my calf.

“I knew it was a bad one and it was obvious I couldn’t go on so I had to fly home. It was so frustrating.

“Luckily Sheffield United came up; another great opportunity. I didn’t play as much as I wanted to but it’s a great club. Chris Wilder was brilliant. Not a bad word about the place.

“I hope they can bounce back. I’d have loved to have played more. It was the same thing, little injuries and then Covid-19. I joined in January and got an injury before March because I hadn’t played since that trial with Parma. I was on the bench for the rest of the season.”

Rodwell was portrayed as something of a footballing pariah after being featured on Sunderland’s Netflix documentary refusing to rip up his expensive contract as the club battled financial difficulties.

“It was a bad time for me,” Rodwell added.

“I was in the process of getting thrown under the bus for being in the building. Everyone inside the club will tell you I wasn’t a bad lad. I did everything that was asked of me and more whereas other players wouldn’t have.

“I just felt like they were using me. I haven’t spoken about it too much, to be honest, because it’s not something I like to waste my energy on. I know what I’m like as a person and my family and friends do. That’s the important thing.”