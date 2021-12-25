Dean Sturridge is welcomed to United by Neil Warnock

Forgotten Sheffield United: 18 players you probably can't remember

Sheffield United have had some real cult heroes over the years pull on the famous red and white shirt – but they’ve also had a fair few forgettable signings, too.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 25th December 2021, 11:00 am

From treble winners at Celtic to loan men from Fiorentina, we took a trip down memory lane to pull out 18 players you may have forgotten ever graced Bramall Lane. How many can you remember?

Scroll down and click through the pages to see some of the most forgettable Blades signings of recent years…

1. Jean Calve

The French right-back played 18 times on loan for the Blades, scoring once – and what a goal it was, an outrageous long-range effort against Preston on his debut for the Blades

Photo: Steve Parkin

Photo Sales

2. Leon Britton

Perhaps the most unsuitable player ever to play under Kevin Blackwell’s management, 5ft 5in Britton made just 26 appearances for the Blades before realising the mistake he had made and returning to Swansea, where he is seen as a legend

Photo: STEVE PARKIN D3 1

Photo Sales

3. Arturo Lupoli

Another player to score on his debut – against Wednesday, no less – former Arsenal man Lupoli couldn’t help United get promoted and returned to Italy, beginning a tour of random clubs until he retired

Photo: Ady Kerry 07973 286863 or 01227

Photo Sales

4. Elian Parrino

Joined the Blades on loan from Estudiantes, but boss Gary Speed said publicly that he wasn’t ready for English football. Made 14 appearances for the Blades in all, but couldn’t prevent them being relegated to League One

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
