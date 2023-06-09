Jack O’Connell opens up on Sheffield United departure in fans message

Defender set set to leave this summer after seven seasons

Jack O’Connell has broken his silence after his departure from Sheffield United was confirmed earlier this week, admitting he is “looking forward to the next chapter” of his life.

The defender has not played for almost three years after suffering a bad knee injury but remains a popular figure amongst teammates, players and fans alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the peak of his powers he was surely on the brink of an England call-up and will always be remembered at Bramall Lane, where supporters have chanted his ‘magic hat’ song throughout his time on the sidelines.

O’Connell joins fellow promotion winners Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens in leaving the Lane this summer and posted a farewell message to the Blades on his Instagram page.

“To put my feeling into words now is really hard,” O’Connell wrote.

“However I would like to thank everyone at Sheffield United for everything during my seven years at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We shared some incredible moments together, not forgetting the three promotions.

“Thank you to every member of staff who has helped me both on and off the pitch throughout my time.

“To my team mates over the years, thank you for the memories - I'll never forget them. You are a great group of lads who I wish all the best in the Premier League.

“Most importantly the Blades fans. Hearing you sing my name at Bramall Lane is something I'll cherish forever. Through the good and the bad times you were always there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad