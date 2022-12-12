Jack O’Connell, the Sheffield United defender, has predicted that Iliman Ndiaye will be a big part of the Blades’ promotion this season if Paul Heckingbottom’s men are successful in their hopes of reaching the Premier League.

Ndiaye has emerged as one of United’s key men this term, stepping into the creative void left by Morgan Gibbs-White last season and scoring nine goals in the first half of the season to help the Blades into the automatic promotion places.

That form also earned him a call-up to the Senegal squad for this winter’s World Cup and after Aliou Cisse’s side saw their Qatar campaign ended by England in the round of 16, Ndiaye returned to United and impressed in their 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

A sublime combination of strength and skill saw him shrug off three challenges before finding skipper Billy Sharp to score his first of the seasom with a superb chip and O’Connell, watching on from the SUTV studio, said of Ndiaye: “He’s class.

“We’ve spoken about him so much and he's got the world at his feet. He's got so much talent and he's a humble kid as well. And that will take him a long way.

“If we keep Ili fit, he’s going to be one of the reasons we get promoted, if we do get promoted. He’s that good. He can win a game on his own. You’ve seen today with that ball; Billy didn’t even have to take a touch. It was class by Ili.”

Jack O’Connell of Sheffield United: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

O’Connell’s fellow pundit, former Blades striker Carl Asaba, is also a self-confessed fan of Ndiaye’s abilities and added: “He's really grounded, really lovely, but he's had a taste and he wants more. He's got the skill and mentally, he's willing to work. I fully believe we're going to watch this boy's career go through the stratosphere.

