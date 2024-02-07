Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to the travelling fans at full time

Neil Warnock's first game in charge of Aberdeen ended in defeat to Rangers but it wasn't without drama. After taking the manager's job earlier this week, Warnock was thrown straight into the deep end on Tuesday night with a daunting trip to Ibrox to take on Phillipe Clement's title chasers.

Ultimately, the Dons lost 2-1 as a Todd Cantwell goal handing the former Sheffield United man a loss on his coaching bow north of the border and late controversy came as Dujon Sterling was shown a red card following a VAR review, another new experience for Warnock.

Warnock, though, saw plenty of promise from his Aberdeen side, who rallied after being overwhelmed by the energy of the home side early doors in Glasgow. Of course, it wasn't the result he had been hoping for, as the Dons look to secure a spot in the Scottish Premiership's top six before the split, but there was plenty to like about his side's performance going into Saturday's Cup clash with Bonnyrigg Rose.

"I thought the application was excellent," Warnock told the press after the game. "To go a goal down early on, a lot of teams might have crumbled but I thought we hung in there. I thought we grew into the game, to get the goal like we did was a real plus. I felt we were rushing a bit, playing the occasion and not calming down but I thought we did that as the game moved on.

"I have been in the game a long time but we didn't really know what to expect having only seen the players for a couple of days. They have answered all the questions. It is my kind of club, the fans were fabulous and the players have given me everything. I am looking forward to the challenge.

"They are all putting a shift in now. some of the lads who have got away with one in the last 12 months are having to work a little bit harder now.

"I think we can give any team a game. We have played the top three three times now let's try and make sure we play them again.

"The lads have set the standard tonight and I think they can raise that. I am pleased with everything they have done tonight. We are disappointed because I think we were close to an equaliser."