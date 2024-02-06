News you can trust since 1887
Premier League without VAR table: How Sheffield United compare to Everton, Luton Town and relegation rivals - gallery

A look at the Premier League table without VAR to see where Sheffield United would rank without the technology.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 6th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT

It has been a miserable season so far for Sheffield United, with the Blades struggling to make the step up to top-flight football. It looks as though it's going to be an almighty struggle for United to stay up, currently 10 points from safety at the bottom of the table.

But how would the Premier League look if VAR did not exist? We have calculated the latest table by taking any decisions that led to goals that were awarded by VAR and going with the decision made by the on-field referee. Take a look below to see where the Blades rank in the alternative table.

Points Without VAR: 9. Difference: -1.

1. Sheffield United

Points Without VAR: 15. Difference: +2.

2. Burnley

Points Without VAR: 19* (*10-point deduction). Difference: 0.

3. Everton

Points Without VAR: 20. Difference: -1.

4. Nottingham Forest

