Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tyrese Campbell's dramatic Sheffield United resurgence after Stoke City "step up" point

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After picking up a striker on a free transfer who went on to score 10 goals and spearhead a promotion push, it would be easy for Chris Wilder to take all the credit for how Tyrese Campbell has turned his career around at Sheffield United. After a period in mid-table obscurity at Stoke City, Campbell is now thriving on the pressure and responsibility at Bramall Lane.

He has already enjoyed his best personal season in front of goal and with seven games to go, is keen to keep up his good recent record and consolidate United’s Premier League push. The 25-year-old offers United a different threat to the other attackers at Wilder’s disposal, with his selfless work down the channels a hallmark of his game alongside his eye for goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With slightly more composure he could have had a hat-trick in Friday’s win over Coventry City, which sent United clear of Leeds United at the top of the table, and he will be hungry for more this weekend when the Blades travel to Oxford United. Campbell felt at home at Bramall Lane soon after joining and has also enjoyed a better season on the injury front, with just a few minor issues sidelining him.

"Everything we do as a football club, whether it's from a tactical or shape point of view or individual stuff, we just do to help the players,” admitted Wilder, when asked exactly what he had done to inspire Campbell’s dramatic turnaround. “As long as they've got the right attitude and they want to listen and improve their game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the boys have got to do it themselves. And Tyrese is prepared to do that. It was an important part of his career. Without being disrespectful, maybe he knew he had to step up. We've kept him fit and healthy, apart from a little period. He's looking sharp and strong, his link-up play is good, he gives us a one-ball threat and his finish, yet again, was an outstanding one.”

Campbell could make what would be only his 17th league start for the Blades at Oxford this weekend, with the likes of Kieffer Moore and Tom Cannon also options at Wilder’s disposal in the final portion of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager’s patient handling of the former Manchester City youngster has been hailed by EFL expert Don Goodman, with Wilder refusing to rush Campbell into action after he missed pre-season following a difficult summer which saw the death of his father, Kevin and also carefully managing his minutes with well-timed substitutions.

“He’s only started 16 games but been involved in 27, and I think that shows you that Chris Wilder knows that he’s got a little gem,” Goodman told Football League World.

“He’s choosing to really manage his physical output, and he’s reaping the benefits of that. Tyrese has always had talent, always had the ability. It was just a case of trying to keep him fit for an extended period of time.”