Inside Slavisa Jokanovic's first days at Sheffield United in pictures as former Watford, Fulham chief seeks third promotion from Championship

It was a low-key start to life at the Blades for the Serb, with Covid-19 restrictions resulting in an open-air media gathering with strict timings for different journalists.

Previously of Watford and Fulham, Jokanovic is looking for his third promotion from the Championship after leading both of those clubs into the Premier League – but refused to be drawn on claims that United should be amongst the favourites for promotion when the new season gets underway next month, at home to Birmingham City.

“They are the favourites, we are the favourites, I don’t know what people mean by that in sport,” he said. “I find it difficult to understand, because we need to play 46 games. Those are what decides.”

Take a look behind the scenes of Jokanovic’s unveiling as Blades boss, in our photo gallery...

Jokanovic swapped his training gear for a sharp suit when he met the media for the first time as Blades boss last week

Jokanovic met his players and coaching staff for the first time after starting work officially last week

Jokanovic fielded questions from the written press, including The Star, at Bramall Lane

The former Watford and Fulham chief is known to be impressed with the standard of the squad he has inherited at United