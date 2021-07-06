Inside Slavisa Jokanovic's first days at Sheffield United in pictures as former Watford, Fulham chief seeks third promotion from Championship
Slavisa Jokanovic enjoyed a whirlwind start to life at Sheffield United last week, after meeting his players and coaching staff for the first time on Thursday before unveiled to the media 24 hours later.
It was a low-key start to life at the Blades for the Serb, with Covid-19 restrictions resulting in an open-air media gathering with strict timings for different journalists.
Previously of Watford and Fulham, Jokanovic is looking for his third promotion from the Championship after leading both of those clubs into the Premier League – but refused to be drawn on claims that United should be amongst the favourites for promotion when the new season gets underway next month, at home to Birmingham City.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin reveals how Blades shaped him as a player and a person as Everton striker prepares for Euros semi with England
“They are the favourites, we are the favourites, I don’t know what people mean by that in sport,” he said. “I find it difficult to understand, because we need to play 46 games. Those are what decides.”
Take a look behind the scenes of Jokanovic’s unveiling as Blades boss, in our photo gallery...
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor