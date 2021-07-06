The striker, now of Everton, was named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Euros on the back of his form for the Toffees last season and although his game-time has been limited so far, the Sheffield-born striker has appeared twice off the bench in England’s run to tomorrow night’s semi-final against Denmark at Wembley.

Calvert-Lewin has developed into one of the country’s best forwards since moving to Goodison Park from United in 2016. He made 11 senior appearances for the Blades after graduating from the club’s youth academy, and is one of five players in Southgate’s squad – including Aaron Ramsdale, Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Conor Coady – with a past or present connection to United.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was a scholar with Rammers,” Calvert-Lewin smiled. “When I was a second-year scholar [at United], he was a first year so I know him from way back.

“Sheffield United have always produced good players and it just so happens that there are a few in the England squad now.

“The club was key in shaping me into the player and person that I am now. The values that were instilled in me and the different coaches along the way helped me become the player that I am today.”

Meanwhile, boss Southgate believes England’s previous semi-final experience will stand his side in good stead when they face Denmark looking to seal a place in their first major final since the 1966 World Cup.

England's forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin came through the ranks at Sheffield United (PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“We are better prepared for this semi-final in that we’ve lived it before. We’ve had another two semi-finals prior to this one,” he said.

“And although that doesn’t determine winning or losing a game of football, there are a lot of factors that we are aware of and we have dealt with before that help you to prepare in a better way.

“In Rome [after the quarter-final rout of Ukraine] we knew we hadn’t achieved what we want to achieve yet. So those things I think are what prepare you for a big match like this.”

Calvert-Lewin in his United days (BLADES SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY)

Former Blades scholars Dom Calvert-Lewin and Aaron Ramsdale are on the verge of making history with England (Michael Regan/Getty Images )