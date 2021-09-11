Iliman Ndiaye: What Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic said about new Bramall Lane hero after two goals against Peterborough United
There’s been a lot of hype surrounding Iliman Ndaiye and the young Frenchman lived up to his billing with a superb two-goal performance in Sheffield United’s impressive 6-2 win over Peterborough United at Bramall Lane.
Ndiaye opened the scoring for the Blades then added another in the second half before hobbling off to a standing ovation from the home supporters after picking up a knock.
His all-round game was excellent – a trick here and there, superb movement and the finishing to cap it all off.
Bramall Lane buzzed every time he got on the ball and there hasn’t been a more popular scorer for quite some time.
There were also goals for Ben Osborn who struck twice, John Fleck and debutant Morgan Gibbs-White but it was Ndiaye whose name will be on the lips of United fans this weekend.
As far as his manager goes, Slavisa Jokanovic seemed unsurprised by the immediate impact but appeared wary to getting too excited, too soon.
“I am coaching him and see lots of positive opinions about him,” said Jokanovic. “If I believe a guy can bring something, then I will try him. I believe our supporters will appreciate his style. It is a successful start and this is his first game in the Championship. We will follow the process.”
On his team's all-round performance, Jokanovic added: “The hard work starts now, yes. We need this kind of victory. This game is behind us now and we need to focus on Preston. This is my words, this is my talk about process, process, process. But that process never stops.”