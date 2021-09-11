Iliman Ndiaye: What Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic said about new Bramall Lane hero after two goals against Peterborough United

Ndiaye opened the scoring for the Blades then added another in the second half before hobbling off to a standing ovation from the home supporters after picking up a knock.

His all-round game was excellent – a trick here and there, superb movement and the finishing to cap it all off.

Bramall Lane buzzed every time he got on the ball and there hasn’t been a more popular scorer for quite some time.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

There were also goals for Ben Osborn who struck twice, John Fleck and debutant Morgan Gibbs-White but it was Ndiaye whose name will be on the lips of United fans this weekend.

As far as his manager goes, Slavisa Jokanovic seemed unsurprised by the immediate impact but appeared wary to getting too excited, too soon.

“I am coaching him and see lots of positive opinions about him,” said Jokanovic. “If I believe a guy can bring something, then I will try him. I believe our supporters will appreciate his style. It is a successful start and this is his first game in the Championship. We will follow the process.”