Iliman Ndiaye shines as Sheffield United run riot - Blades player ratings from 6-2 win over Peterborough United

Iliman Ndiaye scored twice on his Championship debut and another debutant, Morgan Gibbs-White was also on the scoresheet while Ben Osborn fired in twice. John Fleck got the other in a superb team performance for the Blades.

Here’s how we rated them...

Wes Foderingham – 6

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match against Peterborough at Bramall Lane

Made one fairly comfortable save in the second half but overall didn’t have much to do.

George Baldock – 6

Sat a little deeper than usual, allowing Morgan Gibbs-White to do most of the work in wide areas which helped to protect the defence more. He still got forward the odd time though not as much as usual. Not necessarily a bad thing.

John Egan – 6

Fairly solid as usual and rarely looked under a great deal of pressure as United dominated most of the match. However was sucked into a foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris and gave away a consolation penalty to Posh.

Jack Robinson – 5

Looked pretty comfortable until he gifted Peterborough an equaliser. Aside from that glaring error, he was ok - nothing more or less.

Rhys Norrington-Davies – 6

Linked up well with Ben Osborn at times on the left. Never afraid to push on but maybe needs to have faith in himself a little more and get a cross in.

John Fleck – 7

In the first half he was not quite up to his high standards but much improved. Then came his goal and after that confidence oozed from the midfielder and he was so mch more dyanamic. A slight return of the real John Fleck.

Ollie Norwood – 6

Sat in behind the attacking three and dictated the play in the early stages of the first half, spraying passes around. Continued in that vein throughout the second half too.

Morgan Gibbs-White – 8

A real livewire – wanted to be involved in everything and was always looking to go at the Posh defence. Drifted inside at times which caused problems on top of his work on the right. A good defensive showing from the front, too, such was his willingness to press when out of possession. And then came a stunning strike to make it 4-1. Some debut.

Iliman Ndiaye – 9

Superb. Peterborough didn’t really know what to do with him. He had a trick or two, his movement was excellent and he took his first goal superbly after peeling off his man and latching onto a Gibbs-White cross. He was even back blocking crosses. Scored another after the break – this time a header – and in the process picked up a knock but as he was replaced that only served to allow him a huge ovation from the home supporters who have a new and very exciting hero.

Ben Osborn – 8

A typical all-action Ben Osborn performance. Allways wanting the ball and willing to run at the defence, he caused a lot of problems when cutting inside from the left and offered space for Norrington-Davies to run into. Forced mistakes, too, with his constant harrying of the Posh backline. In the right place at the right time for his first goal and great running for his second. Excellent.

Billy Sharp – 8

His movement remains what every Blades striker – indeed every young striker – should be watching. His workrate was superb and he provided the assist for Osborn to score after some superb play. Strong in the air, physically stronger than the Posh defence, the peformance only lacked one thing. Billy Sharp (normally) scores goals but he does a hell of a lot more besides.

Conor Hourihane – 5

Didn’t see a great deal of the ball but was neat and tidy in possession with the game already won.

Luke Freeman – 6

On for Ndiaye, unlucky not to score with a well-struck shot on 81 minutes which flew just wide of the top corner.

Oli McBurnie – n/a