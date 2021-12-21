Iliman Ndiaye pays tribute to Sheffield United coaching pair after stunning Fulham winner

The Frenchman, making his first appearance for the Blades since his former U23 manager Heckingbottom took over permanently at Bramall Lane, scored a superb solo effort after running from his own half to seal all three points against the Championship leaders.

It was Heckingbottom who first blooded Ndiaye into the Blades first-team last season while they were still in the Premier League, while Lester – the former United striker now head of player development – has been working closely with the club’s strikers in recent weeks in training.

And Ndiaye said of Heckingbottom: “Big credit to him and Jack; they’ve helped me since they’ve joined Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Jack has done a lot of finishing drills, where to go and how to use my body, so he’s helped me a lot.

“It feels great. I’m happy. This is what I’ve wanted to do for a long time and I think it’ll get even better.

“I want to score more goals and get more assists. The last time I scored was against Peterborough [a brace in a 6-2 win back in September] so to get back on the scoresheet was brilliant.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates his goal at Fulham with manager Paul Heckingbottom: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

“We’ll continue to train hard and try and get the three points in the next game.”