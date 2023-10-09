The Blades endured a frustrating transfer window and then have been hit with some terrible luck on the injury front, with key defenders John Egan and then Chris Basham suffering serious injuries within the space of seven days this month. They are three points adrift of fourth-bottom Luton Town in the scrap for survival and can’t afford to let that gap grow when the season resumes.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men have been largely written off across the whole of football but how do the data experts see their survival battle going? A supercomputer booted up by bookies KingCasinoBonus used AI, “statistical theory and real-world football understanding inputted by a data scientist” to simulate the rest of the 2023/24 season. Here is how they see each team ending up - and hopefully they will be proved correct come May...