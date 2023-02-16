News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Iliman Ndiaye backed to rediscover Sheffield United goal touch ahead of Millwall clash

Iliman Ndiaye has been backed to rediscover his scoring touch in front of goal for Sheffield United ahead of this weekend’s tough trip to fellow promotion hopefuls Millwall.

By Danny Hall
3 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 4:17pm

The 22-year-old scored nine goals in the first half of the season to seal his place in Senegal’s World Cup squad, but has found the net only once in 15 games since returning from Qatar.

One of the most talented players in the second-tier, Ndiaye has been singled out for extra attention by opposition defences who have marked him as United’s dangerman in recent weeks and months and was guilty of squandering two golden one-on-one chances in their 3-1 defeat to promotion rivals Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Data experts revise Blades' promotion chances after home defeat to Boro

Most Popular

And, speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to The Den to face Millwall, boss Paul Heckingbottom said of Ndiaye: “No, listen. His games have been good, it’s just the goals have dried up for him.

“But look back at the opportunities he gets, where he is and how he gets them. It’s only a matter of time before they drop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everton boss drops hint over failed big-money bid for United star Ndiaye

“You can watch back the Boro game and I know that, when we look at the chances or the expected goals or whatever people go on about, we’ll be wondering why we’ve not come out with something.”

lliman Ndiaye and Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage

United did indeed finish the game against Boro with a higher expected goals rating and twice as many shots on target, 10 to the visitors’ five. But goals from Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer (2), after Oli McBurnie had headed United ahead, condemned the Blades to a first defeat in 14 games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No need for Blades panic just yet as Boro striker shows what could have been

Paul HeckingbottomMillwallBoroQatar