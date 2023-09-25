Newcastle’s 8-0 victory at Sheffield United has joined the list of the biggest ever Premier League wins, just missing out on equalling the record.

Here are the 13 times a Premier League team has scored eight or more goals in a game.

Manchester United 9 Ipswich 0, March 1995

Andrew Cole led the way with five goals, with Mark Hughes (two), Paul Ince and Roy Keane also netting for United against an Ipswich team who finished bottom at the end of the season.

Southampton 0 Leicester 9, October 2019

After Leicester took an early lead through Ben Chilwell and Southampton had Ryan Bertrand sent off moments later, the Foxes then added four more goals in the first half through Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez (two) and Jamie Vardy. Perez and Vardy then each completed their hat-tricks after the break, the latter’s third coming via a penalty, and there was also a goal for James Maddison.

Manchester United 9 Southampton 0, February 2021

The Saints were hit for nine again the following season after once more having a man sent off early on. Following Alexandre Jankewitz’s second-minute dismissal, United scored via Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, an own-goal by Jan Bednarek, who was also red-carded late on, Edinson Cavani, an Anthony Martial brace, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and Dan James.

Liverpool 9 Bournemouth 0, August 2022

What proved Scott Parker’s final match as Bournemouth manager saw Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino notch two goals apiece. Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Fabio Carvalho also got on the scoresheet, while Chris Mepham netted an own goal.

Tottenham 9 Wigan 1, November 2009

Striker Jermain Defoe scored five times and Aaron Lennon, Peter Crouch, David Bentley and Niko Kranjcar also found the target, with Paul Scharner replying.

Newcastle 8 Sheff Wed 0, September 1999

Alan Shearer was the five-goal hero on this occasion – with the help of two penalties – as relegation-bound Wednesday were routed at St James’ Park. Aaron Hughes set the ball rolling, while Kieron Dyer and Gary Speed netted in the second half.

Chelsea 8 Wigan 0, May 2010

Carlo Ancelotti’s side hit seven or more goals for the fourth time in 2009-10 against Wigan, who had defender Gary Caldwell sent off on the half-hour. Didier Drogba (three), Nicolas Anelka (two), Salomon Kalou, Ashley Cole and Frank Lampard’s penalty left Chelsea champions and on the brink of a Premier League and FA Cup double.

Chelsea 8 Aston Villa 0, December 2012

Fernando Torres opened the floodgates early on and defenders David Luiz and Branislav Ivanovic made it 3-0 at half-time. Ramires netted twice in a second half also featuring goals for Lampard, Oscar and Eden Hazard.

Southampton 8 Sunderland 0, October 2014

Three different Sunderland players scored own goals as Santiago Vergini, Liam Bridcutt and Patrick van Aanholt contributed to a thrashing that also featured a Graziano Pelle brace and goals for Jack Cork, Dusan Tadic and Victor Wanyama.

Manchester City 8 Watford 0, September 2019

Five goals in the first 18 minutes, from David Silva, Sergio Aguero (penalty), Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi, saw City carry on where they left off in their 6-0 FA Cup final win over the Hornets four months earlier. Bernardo Silva went on to complete a hat-trick before Kevin De Bruyne rounded off the scoring.

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle 8, September 2023

A remarkable contest at Bramall Lane saw eight different scorers contribute to Newcastle’s stunning victory. Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn and Sven Botman had the Magpies 3-0 up at the break, and there were further efforts from Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak to complete the mauling.

Nottingham Forest 1 Manchester United 8, February 1999

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came off the bench to fire four goals in the last 10 minutes in the rout of Forest, who went down at the end of the campaign. Andrew Cole and Dwight Yorke each scored twice, with Alan Rogers briefly levelling matters for Forest.

Middlesbrough 8 Manchester City 1, May 2008

City have been on the receiving end of a similar scoreline – Richard Dunne’s 15th-minute dismissal contributed significantly and allowed Stewart Downing to score the first of his two goals from the resulting penalty. Afonso Alves bagged a hat-trick, with Adam Johnson, Fabio Rochemback and Jeremie Aliadiere also on target. Elano’s consolation could not disguise an ignominious end to Sven-Goran Eriksson’s City reign.