‘I have sympathy’ - Ex-Premier League star’s admission after controversial incident in Sheff Utd v Newcastle
There were a number of controversial moments in Sheffield United’s home game with Premier League rivals Newcastle United.
Former Newcastle United star Les Ferdinand believes the decision to award his old club a controversial first goal against Sheffield United on Sunday was correct.
The Blades made a positive start as they looked to claim their first win of the season but they fell behind just before the midway point of the half when Sean Longstaff fired the visitors in front after determined play from Anthony Gordon.
The former Everton man appeared to handle the ball to prevent it creeping over the line before pulling the ball back for Longstaff to fire home. After assessing the video footage, the VAR official Darren England ruled Gordon’s handball was not deliberate and confirmed the ball had not ran out of play prior to his pass to Longstaff.
Former England striker Ferdinand told Sky Sports: “Gordon has come on and done exceptionally well.
“He rolls it back here and it’s a great finish from Longstaff, gets on the back of Ollie Norwood, Norwood loses him. It bounces up, hits his (Gordon’s) hand. It’s not deliberate handball, it’s bounced up and hit his hand.
“I didn’t think it went out of play, the referee has this thing on their watch anyway. Norwood doesn’t go with him, he runs off the back of him and it’s a great finish. He (Longstaff) doesn’t celebrate because he doesn’t know if it’s a goal or not.”
Fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp admitted he ‘had sympathy’ for Paul Heckingbottom’s side when it came to the Magpies second goal of the day.
A shot from Miguel Almiron appeared to strike the arm of team-mate Fabian Schar and that forced Blades keeper Wes Foderingham into a smart reaction save. However, there was little the stopper could do to prevent Dan Burn heading home at the far post from the resulting corner.
Assessing the build-up to the goal, Redknapp said: “I have sympathy for Sheffield United because I think this is one of those where there is enough time for Schar to get himself organised. As it hits him, he has enough time to move his arm out of the way but he stays in there.
“Even then, you have to react, you have to be organised and Ahmedhodzic is marking Dan Burn at the far post and he just gets bullied. It’s brilliant from Dan Burn, fantastic delivery from Trippier, who has been brilliant as well.”