There were a number of controversial moments in Sheffield United’s home game with Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle United star Les Ferdinand believes the decision to award his old club a controversial first goal against Sheffield United on Sunday was correct.

The Blades made a positive start as they looked to claim their first win of the season but they fell behind just before the midway point of the half when Sean Longstaff fired the visitors in front after determined play from Anthony Gordon.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Everton man appeared to handle the ball to prevent it creeping over the line before pulling the ball back for Longstaff to fire home. After assessing the video footage, the VAR official Darren England ruled Gordon’s handball was not deliberate and confirmed the ball had not ran out of play prior to his pass to Longstaff.

Former England striker Ferdinand told Sky Sports: “Gordon has come on and done exceptionally well.

“He rolls it back here and it’s a great finish from Longstaff, gets on the back of Ollie Norwood, Norwood loses him. It bounces up, hits his (Gordon’s) hand. It’s not deliberate handball, it’s bounced up and hit his hand.

“I didn’t think it went out of play, the referee has this thing on their watch anyway. Norwood doesn’t go with him, he runs off the back of him and it’s a great finish. He (Longstaff) doesn’t celebrate because he doesn’t know if it’s a goal or not.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp admitted he ‘had sympathy’ for Paul Heckingbottom’s side when it came to the Magpies second goal of the day.

A shot from Miguel Almiron appeared to strike the arm of team-mate Fabian Schar and that forced Blades keeper Wes Foderingham into a smart reaction save. However, there was little the stopper could do to prevent Dan Burn heading home at the far post from the resulting corner.

Assessing the build-up to the goal, Redknapp said: “I have sympathy for Sheffield United because I think this is one of those where there is enough time for Schar to get himself organised. As it hits him, he has enough time to move his arm out of the way but he stays in there.