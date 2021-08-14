Both sides picked up their first point of the season in south Wales on an evening that saw Swansea dominate possession, but the Blades create the better chances.

Swans goalkeeper Steven Benda was the busier of the two stoppers, but United still haven’t found the back of the opposition net in two league games so far under Slavisa Jokanović.

And Martin said: “I’m really proud of the team.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We played some really good stuff and I thought the players were excellent in how they went about it. There were some guys who haven’t played 90 minutes yet, and I’m proud of them.

“We’re not where we want to be in terms of fitness but we had some great moments. The guys are giving us everything, hopefully they enjoyed it. We look forward to improving it and going again.”

Martin is trying to instil a different style of play, encouraging his players to play out from the back. It caused a couple of hairy moments, including when David McGoldrick closed down Benda, but the German kept a clean sheet.

Russell Martin, manager of Swansea City (Warren Little/Getty Images)

“Tonight, even after a couple of scary moments, I thought Steve was brilliant,” the former Milton Keynes Dons boss, who joined Swansea this summer, added.