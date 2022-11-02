Khadra was replaced by James McAtee in a brave early decision from Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom, who sacrificed a dumbstruck Khadra in an admission that he got the shape wrong from the start.

Heckingbottom made great efforts after the game to stress that the decision wasn’t a reflection of Khadra’s display, but the decision was vindicated when Manchester City loanee McAtee provided the cross from which Iliman Ndiaye netted his eighth goal of the season which proved to be the winner.

Asked after the game whether the decision could be interpreted as a mark of respect for how well his City side had started, Pearson – who saw his side hit the Blades woodwork twice – said not, adding: “That's more because the player they took off [Khadra] has been a huge disappointment since he's been here.

"It's more to do with them thinking: 'Any chance of him running around?' It was quite a brave decision to hook him off. He was a player we tried to get in the summer. We know he's high maintenance and we know he’s a bit of a difficult character but he's a very talented boy. And we were very interested in taking him. But his agent or whoever it was decided he should go to Sheffield United. I bet he wishes he'd come to us.”