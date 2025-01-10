Huge boost for Sheffield United, Leeds United ahead of Norwich City clashes as goal machine banned over Sunderland incident

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:20 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 11:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Huge boost for Sheffield United ahead of Norwich City clash as 15-goal top scorer handed huge ban

Sheffield United have received an unexpected boost ahead of next weekend’s clash with Norwich City after their star man Borja Sainz was ruled out. The Spaniard has scored 15 goals this season but will play no part in the Bramall Lane clash after being banned for six games.

The Canaries talisman admitted spitting at former Blades transfer target Chris Mepham during Norwich’s clash with Sunderland just before Christmas, and has also been handed a £12,000 fine. The ban will also rule him out of Norwich’s game with fellow promotion-chasers Leeds United later this month.

United playing poker in transfer market after "ridiculous" admission

No apologies from Wilder as disjointed United make priority clear

'Nightmare' - How we rated United's players in cup defeat to Cardiff

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The news is a huge blow to Norwich ahead of a tough month, with Sainz leading the race for the Championship golden boot award and adding three assists in his 26 games played so far and landing two player of the month awards already so far.

A statement from the FA this morning confirmed: “Norwich City’s Borja Sainz has been suspended for six matches and fined £12,000 following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL Championship match against Sunderland on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

“It was alleged that the forward committed the sending off offence of spitting at an opponent, during the 74th minute of the fixture. Borja Sainz admitted the charge and his sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission. Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course.”

Related topics:Leeds UnitedBoostNorwich CitySunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice