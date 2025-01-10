Huge boost for Sheffield United, Leeds United ahead of Norwich City clashes as goal machine banned over Sunderland incident
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sheffield United have received an unexpected boost ahead of next weekend’s clash with Norwich City after their star man Borja Sainz was ruled out. The Spaniard has scored 15 goals this season but will play no part in the Bramall Lane clash after being banned for six games.
The Canaries talisman admitted spitting at former Blades transfer target Chris Mepham during Norwich’s clash with Sunderland just before Christmas, and has also been handed a £12,000 fine. The ban will also rule him out of Norwich’s game with fellow promotion-chasers Leeds United later this month.
The news is a huge blow to Norwich ahead of a tough month, with Sainz leading the race for the Championship golden boot award and adding three assists in his 26 games played so far and landing two player of the month awards already so far.
A statement from the FA this morning confirmed: “Norwich City’s Borja Sainz has been suspended for six matches and fined £12,000 following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL Championship match against Sunderland on Saturday, December 21, 2024.
“It was alleged that the forward committed the sending off offence of spitting at an opponent, during the 74th minute of the fixture. Borja Sainz admitted the charge and his sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission. Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.