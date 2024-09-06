Sheffield United confirm EFL squad as free agent possibility raises its head again

Sheffield United have left themselves the option of adding some free agents to their squad before the next transfer window opens for business after their EFL squad list was officially confirmed. The Blades are light on cover and depth in certain areas, with boss Chris Wilder thwarted in his attempts to bolster his squad before the window slammed shut late last month.

But there remains the option of United adding any free agents to their squad, if the right players are available and the finances work out. United were permitted to name up to 25 senior players to the EFL this summer after the closure of the window but their roster contains 21 - theoretically leaving four available spots if United decided to go down the free agent route.

Boss Wilder was giving little away when asked by The Star at the weekend whether that was a possibility, insisting he was just getting his head down and concentrating on the team. The 25-man squad does not include permanent contracted players under the age of 21 but has to include loan players, no matter their age - so 20-year-old Alfie Gilchrist is in the senior squad but 20-year-old Oliver Arblaster is not.

Arblaster is still eligible, however, as are the other players on the U21 list - including Andre Brooks, Sydie Peck and Louie Marsh, who have all experienced first-team football this term. Ivo Grbic and Ismaila Coulibaly, who still could leave this summer if United receive interest from any of the few countries whose transfer windows are still open for business, are also named in the Blades’ senior 25, alongside left-back Harry Boyes.

Sheffield United’s 25-man EFL squad

Ahmedhodzic, Anel

Boyes, Harry

Brewster, Rhian Joel

Burrows, Harrison James

Campbell, Tyrese Kai

Cooper, Michael John

Coulibaly, Ismaila Cheick

Davies, Adam Rhys

Davies, Thomas

De Souza Costa, Vinicius

Gilchrist, Alfie

Grbic, Ivo

Hamer, Gustavo Martin Emilio

McCallum, Sam Benjamin

Moore, Kieffer Roberto Francisco

Norrington-Davies, Rhys Llewelyn

O'Hare, Callum Luke

Rak-Sakyi, Jesurun

Robinson, Jack

Shackleton, Jamie Stuart

Souttar, Harry James

Sheffield United U21 players

Arblaster, Oliver Luke

Aston, Samual James

Atherton, Alfie Jake

Beattie, Jevan

Blacker, Billy Rolfe

Brooks, Andre Chance

Buyabu, Jili

Cummings, Ethan

Curtis, Sam

Easton, Evan Peter

Faxon, Luke John

Francis, Marshall Emmanuel

Freckleton, Miguel Oliver

Hackford, Antwoine

Hampson, Owen Matthew

Haughton-Parris, Mekhi Kamal

Havenhand, Kurtis Ryan

Marsh, Louie Joseph

Molyneux, Henry Edward Arthur

One, Ryan Martin

Peck, Sydie Frederick

Prunty, Jayden Ramell

Sachdev, Sai Sachin Rony

Sasnauskas, Dovydas

Seriki, Oluwafemi Ibrahim

Tinsdale, Jay Dillan

Waldron, Jack William