Sheffield United head into Sunday’s clash on the back of their 2-1 away at Bristol City last time out. Ryan One and Harrison Burrows got their goals at Ashton Gate late on so they will be in good spirits as they prepare to welcome their rivals to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 6-2 at home by Watford last Saturday but bounced back with an impressive 2-0 victory over Norwich City at Hillsborough on Tuesday night after goals by Josh Windass and Dom Iorfa.