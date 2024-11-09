How the last 13 Steel City derbies unfolded as Sheffield United prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday

Published 9th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday lock horns in The Steel City Derby this weekend

Sheffield United head into Sunday’s clash on the back of their 2-1 away at Bristol City last time out. Ryan One and Harrison Burrows got their goals at Ashton Gate late on so they will be in good spirits as they prepare to welcome their rivals to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 6-2 at home by Watford last Saturday but bounced back with an impressive 2-0 victory over Norwich City at Hillsborough on Tuesday night after goals by Josh Windass and Dom Iorfa.

The city is preparing for the big game this weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at the last 13 meetings between the pair...

SWFC 1-2 SUFC

1. February 2006

SWFC 1-2 SUFC | Getty Images

SWFC 2-0 SUFC

2. January 2008

SWFC 2-0 SUFC | Getty Images

SUFC 2-2 SWFC

3. April 2008

SUFC 2-2 SWFC | Getty Images

SWFC 1-0 SUFC

4. October 2008

SWFC 1-0 SUFC | Getty Images

