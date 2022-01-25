How Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison could realise dream of playing at the World Cup

Jebbison, who was born in Canada, moved to England to pursue his football career and has represented the country of his mother Christine’s birth at U18 and U19 level.

The 18-year-old made his breakthrough for the Blades last season, scoring on his full Premier League debut away at Everton, and subsequently joined Burton Albion on loan in the summer.

He scored his ninth goal of the season at the weekend to earn a point against AFC Wimbledon, and Everton – who failed with a bid for Jebbison before his switch to the Pirelli – are continuing to monitor him.

So too are the Canadian FA, who are keen for Jebbison to represent them. The striker can change international allegiances until he wins a senior cap and if he did choose to represent Canada, he could have a realistic chance of playing at a World Cup with his homeland co-hosting the 2026 tournament.

Canada, under the guidance of Englishman John Herdman, currently top their qualification group for the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Jebbison’s manager at Burton, has described the teenager as “one of the best talents in the country”.

Daniel Jebbison of England U19 challenges Keanu Kraft of Germany U19 during the international friendly match (Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

“So for us to work with him is very good,” the former Chelsea striker added.

“He’s got pace and he’s got ability and he’s got an eye for goal.