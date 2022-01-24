And with nine goals already this season, it’s fair to say that the young Blade is enjoying life under the legendary Dutch striker at the Pirelli Stadium.

“He’s one of the best talents in the country,” Hasselbaink said.

“So for us to work with him is very good. He’s got pace and he’s got ability and he’s got an eye for goal.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He wants to score goals and he’s not happy when he doesn’t. That;s what a striker is about. He’s a weapon.”

Jebbison’s exploits in front of goal recently saw him crowned the fans’ player of the month for League One, and he has begun 2022 as he ended 2021 with three goals in four games.

The latest came against Wimbledon, tapping home from close range – dare we say Billy Sharp-esque? - after a good run and cross from Joe Powell. The Brewers are 11th in the League One table ahead of tomorrow evening’s clash with MK Dons at home and Jebbison said of Hasselbaink: “He’s helped me a lot.

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison is on loan at Burton Albion (James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

“We always do extras after training. He might pull me aside and do some finishing drills, and he tells me what he did every day to help him.

“I try putting that in my game. Even during some games, he gives me advice and it always works.

“He definitely likes players with character and a good mentality. He is a really good manager and I really like him. He has been great to me.”

Jebbison burst onto the scene last season when Paul Heckingbottom – then the club’s interim boss, who has since taken up post again on a full-time basis – threw him into Premier League combat, with the Blades already relegated.