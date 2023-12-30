Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pep Guardiola admitted that Sheffield United made life "difficult" for his Manchester City side at the Etihad this afternoon as City signed off a memorable 2023 with victory. It was City's first home game since they were crowned world champions earlier this month but it was not the procession many expected against the league's bottom club.

City dominated the ball, finishing with more than 80 per cent of possession but United did not cave after Rodri gave City the lead as early as the 14th minute and offered a threat of their own on the break, with Will Osula and Jayden Bogle enjoying good opportunities. It wasn't until World Cup winner Julian Alvarez made it 2-0 just after the hour mark that the game was really over as a contest, with Blades boss Chris Wilder happy with his side's character.

And Guardiola, a man Wilder described as potentially the best manager of all time, said: "We were really good - we played the game we should play. It's not easy to attack this defence so deep. It's compact and we had to make crosses but without Erling Haaland that's difficult. We had to find the small spaces. They moved really well and we played a solid game. Better second half than the first but what we wanted was to go into the New Year with a good result.

"Sometimes you need time, when they defend so deep it's difficult. We had to be patient and they didn't want to push or press so you have to be calm and do it in the right moment. We had the momentum and we did really well."