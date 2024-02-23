Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has revealed how Sheffield United are looking to address one of the key issues behind their defensive struggles this season, ahead of Sunday's trip to Wolves. The Blades will go to Molineux bottom of the Premier League table but, depending on Burnley's result at Crystal Palace on Saturday, could potentially climb above the Clarets with a positive result against Gary O'Neil's side.

But to stand any chance of surviving in the top-flight this season United will have to find a way of burying their bad habit of conceding goals in clusters, which was evident again last week in their 5-0 defeat to Brighton. The trait has also hurt them in defeats against Burnley, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and Luton, as well as Aston Villa and the Seagulls.

After boss Wilder identified that trend as a major concern last weekend, much of the focus in training is likely to have been placed on that aspect. Speaking last weekend Wilder admitted he was unsure if the issue was one of leadership or experience but, ahead of the trip to Wolves, offered an insight into how United have attempted to combat one of the key issues complicating their unlikely bid for survival.

"You can talk to the players in small-sided games, you can put restrictions on it," said Wilder, whose side enter the weekend seven points adrift of fourth-bottom Everton. "You can identify that moment even in a small-sided game. When one goes in, what's the mindset now? Messages, video analysis, what do we do to help us in that situation?