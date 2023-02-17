The Championship is a physically gruelling division. Sheffield United’s injury roll call since competition resumed in August is testament to that.

Paul Heckingbottom will argue it has been made worse by conditions at the Championship club’s training complex. But still, sandwiching 46 matches into a nine month period is a very big ask.

But with his team second in the table and pushing for automatic promotion, the psychological demands are pretty huge too. Heckingbottom’s players invest a huge amount of emotional energy into their matches. So, as United prepare for tomorrow’s trip to Millwall, the manager and his coaching staff are taking steps to ensure those under their command are also mentally fresh following Wednesday night’s slugfest against Middlesbrough.

Sheffield united must stay mentally as well as physically sharp says manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It’s something people often don’t speak about or acknowledge, that side of things,” Heckingbottom said, when asked by The Star about the effect a sequence of high-pressure matches can have on the mind. “But it’s definitely something that you have to be aware of, because it’s a huge part of the game.

“Let’s be clear about it, when you’re competing at this level, you feel it up there (tapping his head) as well as in your body. So there’s things we do to make sure that side of things is taken care of as well as the fitness and conditioning.”

Having suffered their first defeat in 14 outings at Bramall Lane earlier this week - Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer (2) punishing a number of missed opportunities following Oli McBurnie’s opener - the next assignment on United’s agenda could not have been tougher. Still seven points above their rivals from Teesside and 15 better off that Gary Rowett’s men, the visitors will back themselves to prevail in a battle of skill. But matches at The Den are a test of nerve too, with one of the country’s most partisan set of supporters priding themselves on the intimidating atmosphere they can create. With Millwall ranked seventh and battling for play-off qualification, this contest in south London will feel very different to the one when the two clubs met in the FA Cup last month; a tie staged in front of a sparse and, unusually for the hosts, subdued crowd.

Sheffield united have experienced plenty of highs and a few lows ahead opf their visit to Millwall: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“Experience comes into it,” Heckingbottom continued, explaining some of the tricks he employs to ensure United stay sharp. “We try and make things as clear as possible for the lads. We don’t want any distractions. Just total and complete focus on what’s in front of us.

“We don’t want the lads to be robots. We want people to enjoy coming in and that’s really key, because that helps you perform well too. It’s a great job, a brilliant job, and you’ve always got to remember that. But there’s also standards we want to set. Not just out there on the pitch but also with regards to recovery and analysis. We have a good time but we also work hard.”

Given the stakes United are playing for - not only on the pitch but also, after being handed a transfer embargo in the middle of an attempted takeover by Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi, off it too - every single one of their remaining 15 fixtures will be laced with danger and stress.

Paul Heckingbottom (right) is employing some tricks to help Sheffield United remain focused: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“They’ve got to go at it every single time,” Heckingbottom admitted. “That’s something we have to offer because, when we do that, it’s when we’re at our best. Game after game, it’s something that’s got to happen. We are the ones who know how hard we’ve had to work to get ourselves in this position because, trust me, getting results in the Championship is harder than some people think. It’s about carrying on doing what we’ve been doing and making sure there’s a clear picture of what we are working towards. Not changing the basic principles, having a clear way of playing even though some of the details around it might change from time to time, that makes it easier for people to stay fresh mentally.”

“They know what they’re working towards whenever they come in,” he added. “There’s a clarity to it and an understanding. We try to have fun but we’re also driven by standards. It’s good when you know why you’re being told to do something and we also get them involved in the process - coming up with ideas.”

Another method Heckingbottom utilises, which is particularly pertinent given the scoreline against Middlesbrough, revolves around refusing to shield United from reality. Despite refusing to deny they are in a strong position, the 45-year-old also frequently reminds those under his command that the road he hopes will lead them back into the Premier League is littered with obstacles. Defeat, Heckingbottom insisted, is easier to deal with if you accept it is an inevitable part of life in professional sport.

